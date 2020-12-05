YUNGBLUD Laments His ‘First Heartbreak’ Halsey in New Emotional Love Song

Instagram

The ‘Cotton Candy’ hitmaker pours his heart out and shows his vulnerable side in his newly-released single which is inspired by his relationship with former girlfriend.

YUNGBLUD‘s latest song details his “heartbreak” over his split from his ex-girlfriend Halsey.

The “Cotton Candy” hitmaker has admitted his split from the “Without Me” hitmaker – who he briefly dated last year – was his first real “heartbreak” and is the inspiration behind the emotional ballad “Love Song”, which shows a vulnerable side to the otherwise hyperactive rocker.

On the bridge, Yungblud croons, “They will try to pay for me to erase all the memories / But I can’t / But you shine so bright in a spotless mind / Someone gets left behind.”





In an interview with British newspaper The Sun, Yungblud – real name Dominic Harrison – said, “It was my first heartbreak. It just wasn’t meant to be for us. That doesn’t mean we don’t love each other in some sort of way.”

The musician hailed Halsey “a genius” and insisted their romance was the real deal and by no means just “ammunition” to make the headlines.

He continued, “I have such respect for her as an artist.”

“I think she’s a genius. She taught me a lot and I like to think I taught her a lot as well. It’s very easy to use a Hollywood relationship as ammunition to get you more press or keep you relevant but our love wasn’t that, it was deeper. It was the real thing.”

Yungblud is also proud that the emotional number showcases his versatility as an artist.

He said, “I’ve been labelled bratty but that song shows my vulnerability. I can’t be put into one box.”

“Love Song” is featured on Yungblud’s new album, “Weird!”, which debuted on Friday 4 Dec (20).