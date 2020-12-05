Young MA Arrested In Atlanta: Allegedly Getting ‘Dome’ By GF While Driving!!

Female rapper Young Ma was arrested yesterday in Atlanta, and charged with reckless driving has learned.

But how she was arrested, is also making news. is hearing rumors that police caught Young Ma driving her girlfriend home, and they suspect that Ma may have have been receiving oral s*x as she drove  down the highway.

Young MA, real name Katorah Marrero, was pulled over and taken into custody – after being charged with reckless driving. Her girlfriend was not arrested, and allowed to leave the scene.

