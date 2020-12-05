Young MA Arrested In Atlanta: Allegedly Getting ‘Dome’ By GF While Driving!!

Female rapper Young Ma was arrested yesterday in Atlanta, and charged with reckless driving has learned.

But how she was arrested, is also making news. is hearing rumors that police caught Young Ma driving her girlfriend home, and they suspect that Ma may have have been receiving oral s*x as she drove down the highway.

Young MA, real name Katorah Marrero, was pulled over and taken into custody – after being charged with reckless driving. Her girlfriend was not arrested, and allowed to leave the scene.

Young Ma spent a few hours in jail, before a judge allowed her to be bonded out. Details of her bond amount have not been released.

Here is the booking info:

Young Ma is a rapper and entrepreneur. The abbreviation in her stage name, “M.A” (stylized without a period after the “A”) stands for “Me Always.” She first gained widespread recognition with the release of the quadruple-platinum hit single “Ooouuu”, breaking the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, boasting over 300 million YouTube views on the music video

Young MA Grows A BREAD – WHAT THE FREAK??