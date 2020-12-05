XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By .com

© . XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.61624 by 19:44 (00:44 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, up 10.18% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 28.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $27.80676B, or 4.88% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.58533 to $0.61624 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 2.63%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.77499B or 7.30% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5440 to $0.6795 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 81.27% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $19,223.3 on the .com Index, up 2.94% on the day.

was trading at $602.81 on the .com Index, a gain of 5.12%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $357.01835B or 62.44% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $68.61296B or 12.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.