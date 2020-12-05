Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 14 on ESPN

“College GameDay” is knocking out another first in the show’s history this week.

For the first time, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and the crew will head to Conway, S.C., for the ranked matchup between No. 8 BYU and No. 14 Coastal Carolina. This is the first time all season that “GameDay” will preview a non-Power 5 game.

The Chanticleers were initially set to take on No. 25 Liberty, but the Flames are dealing with a COVID-19 issue that made playing the game impossible. So Coastal Carolina reacted by scheduling the top-10 Cougars, who themselves were looking for a ranked opponent to boast their College Football Playoff resume. BYU might be considered the favorite, but Coastal Carolina — in its third as an FBS team — has enjoyed incredible success this season. The Chanticleers are 9-0 (7-0 Sun Belt) and have a shot at going undefeated in the regular season under second-year coach Jamey Chadwell.

BYU, meanwhile, has dominated its 2020 schedule behind the arm of quarterback Zach Wilson. The junior has completed 176 of 237 passes (74.3 percent) for 2,724 yards and 26 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Will Coastal Carolina be able to slow down his incredible place, or will it be just another victim of his impressive passing acumen?

With that, here’s everything you need to know about “College GameDay” as it visits Conway, S.C..:

Where is ‘College GameDay’ location for Week 14?

Location: Conway, S.C.

Conway, S.C. Matchup: No. 9 BYU at No. 14 Coastal Carolina

This week’s “GameDay” will feature the show’s first ever visit to Conway, S.C., as the crew previews BYU-Coastal Carolina. It is Coastal Carolina’s first appearance on the show, and BYU’s third. The Cougars are 0-2 in their previous appearances, losing 52-21 at No. 6 Utah in 2004 and 38-7 as host to No. 7 TCU in 2009.

‘College GameDay’ schedule on ESPN

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Start time: 9 a.m. ET

The “College GameDay” crew of Davis, Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack will preview Week 14’s college football action live from Conway, S.C. Corso, whose health is at greater risk should he contract COVID-19, has to this point set up a remote office in his home.

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU, with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. ET.

“GameDay” has several options for its Week 15 site. The most obvious is the meeting between Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio. While “The Game” is arguably college football’s greatest rivalry, a matchup between a 2-4 Wolverines team and the undefeated Buckeyes might not be the most enticing. Other options that should be more closely contested include: No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 22 Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla.; North Carolina at No. 9 Miami in Miami Gardens, Fla.; No. 18 Wisconsin at No. 24 Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa; No. 17 USC at UCLA in the Rose Bowl; and No. 23 Washington at No. 21 Oregon in Eugene, Ore.

Who is the guest picker on ‘College GameDay’ for Week 14?

“GameDay” has yet to announce its celebrity guest picker for BYU-Coastal Carolina. Considering the latter team’s propensity for wrestling antics, perhaps they’ll go with a well-known wrestler? In that vein, none would be more appropriate for “GameDay” than Big Show, born in Aiken, S.C.

BYU at Coastal Carolina odds

BYU is considered a 10-point favorite over the host Chanticleers. Sporting News’ Bill Bender picks BYU to win 35-28, failing to cover.