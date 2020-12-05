What channel is Alabama vs. LSU on today? Time, TV schedule for the Tide’s SEC revenge game

Alabama and LSU’s much-anticipated rematch is finally here after getting postponed in November.

Well, anticipated for the Tide, anyway. LSU (3-4 SEC) hasn’t exactly looked the part of defending national champion, suffering its worst start to a season through seven games since 1999: The Tigers started 2-5 through under coach Gerry DiNardo, part of a season in which they finished 3-8. For context on exactly how long ago that was, Nick Saban took over as LSU’s coach the following year.

No. 1 Alabama, meanwhile, is 8-0 and in the driver’s seat for the SEC West division title, conference championship and College Football Playoff berth. The Tide have been lethally efficient on offense this season, led by the three-headed monster of quarterback Mac Jones (2,728 passing yards, 23 touchdowns to three interceptions); receiver DeVonta Smith (72 catches, 1,074 yards, 12 touchdowns); and running back Najee Harris (873 yards, 6.0 yards per carry, 17 touchdowns). To make matters worse, the defense has improved over the course of the season, allowing just three touchdowns since the second half of the Georgia game on Oct. 17.

Oh, and Saban is returning to coach after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

That said, don’t expect LSU to roll over for Alabama (no pun intended): They still have such talented players as Derek Stingley Jr. at cornerback and Arik Gilbert at tight end, among others. And no matter what their record is at this point in the season, look for coach Ed Orgeron to have his players ready for the rival Tide.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Alabama-LSU on Saturday, including kickoff time, TV channels and more.

What channel is Alabama vs. LSU on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • Live stream: fuboTV

Alabama vs. LSU will air live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will call the game from the booth with Jamie Erdahl serving as the sideline reporter.

Alabama vs. LSU start time

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 5
  • Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Saturday’s game will be the fifth national broadcast for Alabama, all of which came on CBS. It will be the Tigers’ third nationally televised game, also all on CBS.

Alabama football schedule 2020

WeekDateGame
4Sept. 26Alabama 38, Missouri 19
5Oct. 3Alabama 52, Texas A,amp;M 24
6Oct. 10Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48
7Oct. 17Alabama 41, Georgia 24
8Oct. 24Alabama 48, Tennessee 17
9Oct. 31Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0
12Nov. 21Alabama 63, Kentucky 3
13Nov. 28Alabama 42, Auburn 13
14Dec. 5at LSU*
15Dec. 12at Arkansas*

*Reflects SEC schedule change

LSU football schedule 2020

WeekDateGame
4Sept. 26Mississippi State 44, LSU 33
5Oct. 3LSU 41, Vanderbilt 7
6Oct. 10Missouri 45, LSU 41
8Oct. 24LSU 52, South Carolina 24
9Oct. 31Auburn 48, LSU 11
12Nov. 21LSU 27, Arkansas 24
14Nov. 28Texas A,amp;M 20, LSU 7
13Dec. 5vs. Alabama
14Dec. 12at Florida
15Dec. 19vs. Ole Miss

