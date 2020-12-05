Westbrook: Chance to win title with Wizards ‘really high’

Former Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook is ready for a new adventure in Washington after being traded to the Wizards earlier this week in exchange for John Wall.
Westbrook met with the media for the first time since being traded on Saturday and revealed that he believes the opportunity to win a championship with the Wizards is “really high,” according to Ava Wallace of the Washington Post.
While that might not necessarily be the case now, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets having solid odds to win the Eastern Conference, the Wizards certainly have the opportunity to be one of the top teams at some point in the near future.
Westbrook is joining a squad that hasn’t won an NBA title since the 1977-78 season and hasn’t made it past the first round of the playoffs since the 2016-17 campaign. Still, things are looking up in Washington.
The Wizards went 25-47 last season without John Wall and could have done much better if he were healthy. Westbrook will be able to fill in where Wall wasn’t able to and help lead the team alongside fellow All-Star Bradley Beal and the much-improved Davis Bertans.
