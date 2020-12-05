Westbrook: Chance to win title with Wizards ‘really high’

While that might not necessarily be the case now, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets having solid odds to win the Eastern Conference, the Wizards certainly have the opportunity to be one of the top teams at some point in the near future.

Westbrook is joining a squad that hasn’t won an NBA title since the 1977-78 season and hasn’t made it past the first round of the playoffs since the 2016-17 campaign. Still, things are looking up in Washington.

The Wizards went 25-47 last season without John Wall and could have done much better if he were healthy. Westbrook will be able to fill in where Wall wasn’t able to and help lead the team alongside fellow All-Star Bradley Beal and the much-improved Davis Bertans.