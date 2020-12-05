Waltham police probing whether there’s more than one suspect in attacks

As Waltham police continue to probe a series of random attacks on men on the city’s streets in recent weeks, they’re trying to determine whether there’s more than one suspect responsible.

Waltham Police Det. Sgt. Stephen McCarthy, the lead investigator for the bizarre assaults on at least 10 men since Nov. 10, told city leaders in a virtual meeting Thursday that police are “still not sure if we’re dealing with one perpetrator or two or several,” WHDH reports.

Earlier this week, authorities said they were considering several persons of interest but did not have a clear suspect in mind.

However, investigators have been able to provide a description of at least one suspect based off reports from multiple victims, despite the attack-from-behind approach of the perpetrator.

The suspect has been described as a Black man between 5’5″ and 6 feet tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds. The assailant usually has a covered face because of a hooded sweatshirt or a mask, police said.

Authorities released additional video footage of a possible suspect on Thursday.

Officials are offering a $5,000 reward for any information about the unprovoked attacks. Police said there have been 10 assaults and an unconfirmed 11th report provided to authorities that allegedly took place last Friday night.

The initial attacks happened within the Gardencrest apartment complex on Middlesex Circle, but later incidents have been reported in the downtown area, police said.

“He’s getting out of the area quite quickly, which would possibly lead one to believe that he, or if he’s with somebody, is very familiar with the area,” McCarthy said Thursday, according to WHDH.

City leaders are urging residents to take caution and be aware of their surroundings when outside their homes after dark.

“We’ve never faced anything like this,” City Councilor Cathyann Harris said.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600 or through the anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636.