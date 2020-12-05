Walmart Canada now selling exclusive Nintendo Switch bundle

Walmart Canada now has an exclusive Nintendo Switch bundle for sale.
The package includes a standard Switch console, a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership and a Switch carrying case. Overall, this offers $45 in savings — $25 on the Switch Online subscription and $20 on the case.
It’s important to note that it’s not as significant of a bundle as the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe one that Nintendo ran for Black Friday. Still, if you missed that, this isn’t a bad offer, especially as a Christmas gift option.
You can purchase the bundle online or in-store.