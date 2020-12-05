Wallabies vs Argentina rugby reaction cards foul play referee

Wallabies greats Justin Harrison and Phil Kearns have called for more referee flexibility when it comes to assessing potential acts of foul play on the rugby field.

The Bledisloe Cup and Tri Nations season has often been dominated by referees and TMOs and that trend continued on Saturday as Australia’s 16-16 draw with Argentina turned into another card show.

Wallabies lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was given a red card for a high shot, competing flankers Michael Hooper and Marcos Kremer were yellow carded for dangerous cleanouts and Argentina second row Lucas Paulos was also sin-binned at Bankwest Stadium.

Combined with persistent rain, it made for a frustrating night for players, fans and pundits alike.

Wallabies skipper cops yellow card

Harrison, the gnarly former Test lock who played the game on the edge, said World Rugby’s desire to protect players was admirable.

But a better balance needed to be struck given that the players were signing up for a high octane, high impact contact sport.

The truth we must confront is that things are going to go wrong.

“There’s confusion around intent in a rugby action,” Harrison opined on Fox Sports, after watching the Test controlled by Australia’s Angus Gardner.

“A rugby action is all about generating force and shifting bodies.

“It is a violent act with skill execution.

Puma binned for foul play

“The lower you get to the ground, the less control you have to be able to react to a change in circumstance.

“There’s an opportunity to enter some robust debate around adjusting some of those mitigating factors.”

Harrison, who is also chief executive of Australia’s players association, lent his weight to a growing view that rugby would be better of following league’s example of putting players on report and dealing with their punishments later.

“Giving the referees an opportunity to put some of those actions on report and then review, on reflection, considering a whole host of decision matrixes.”

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto of the Wallabies is given a red card. (Getty)

Former Wallabies captain Kearns never pulls punches and called the Hooper and Kremer cards “rubbish.”

“It is just so rigid, that they have to follow that script,” Kearns said.

“The rigidity there is ridiculous.

“Both of those – let them go.

“The height the players were at, over the ball, it’s really hard to get down that low and have something to drive on.

“There’s got to be some leeway there.”

Reece Hodge unable to convert on match-winning penalty goal

Another former Wallaby, Rod Kafer, said Salakaia-Loto clearly had a technique issue with his tackling and was approaching contact too high.

“And you just put yourself in a place where if it goes slightly wrong, or the player ducks, like he did – puts a step on you at the time – you’re going to find yourself in trouble,” Kafer said, while praising Argentina’s ability to tackle tough but fair.

“There was not a single high shot all night from Argentina.”

As for the first year in charge by Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, you’d have to say it was underwhelming.

The Tri Nations wooden spoon, no Bledisloe Cup and just one win to show from six matches.

Australian anthem includes Indigenous lyrics during Wallabies and Argentina clash

“Time can’t wait for rugby Test match wins, you’ve got to put yourself into a position to win the game and the Wallabies have done that with three draws this season,” Kafer said.

“It’s just now understanding how to win those games.

“That’s always the difference between a good and a bad team.”

“The Wallabies are playing themselves out of wins at the moment.”

Harrison was also direct in his assessment.

Reece Hodge of the Wallabies looks to the skies. (Getty)

“Let’s not kid ourselves, we’re extremely disappointed with that,” he said.

“Finishing the year like that, 2020 has not been a great year.

“We’ve seen some development of these players.

“We’ve seen some principles of play.

“We saw an Argentinian side come here and perform well above the levels we expected them to.

“We know that there are some players in this group of Wallabies that have achieved some sporadic high performance, but we just want to see some more consistency and decision making inside those high pressure moments.”