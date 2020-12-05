Wallabies Indigenous national anthem | Latrell Mitchell criticises historic moment

NRL star Latrell Mitchell has criticised the Wallabies’ landmark rendition of the Australian national anthem in an Indigenous language.

The Australian Test rugby team sang Advance Australia Fair partly in the Eora language before playing Argentina on Saturday, led by 16-year-old Wiradjuri woman Olivia Fox. It was the first joint-language performance of the anthem at an international sporting event in Australia.

Wallabies players learned the words in Eora, paying due respect to the historic moment. It was widely well-received as a significant moment and the Australians were also wearing Indigenous-themed jerseys for the match..

Yet Mitchell, an outspoken voice on Indigenous rights, said that singing Advance Australia Fair in a different tongue did not solve inherent problems with the song. Many Indigenous Australians believe the anthem to be non-representative of their ancient culture, if not racist.

Latrell Mitchell’s first Instagram post regarding the Wallabies’ national anthem rendition. (Instagram)

“When will people understand that changing it to language doesn’t change the meaning,” Mitchell wrote in an Instagram story post, along with a ‘facepalm’ emoji.

He wrote in another post: “Be proud but understand what you’re proud of. I stand for us, our mob! Be proud of the oldest living culture. Always was always will be.”

Indigenous NRL star Latrell Mitchell, and the Wallabies singing the national anthem in Eora. (Getty)

Mitchell has consistently refused to sing Advance Australia Fair before rugby league matches, including State of Origin.

The anthem was omitted from the Indigenous vs Maori All Stars match in February this year. It was almost axed from the State of Origin series, before personal intervention from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison sparked a swift backflip.