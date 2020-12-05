Victoria relaxes mask rules as home visits increase to 30

Premier Daniel Andrews announced the changes as the state recorded its 37th day in a row without a new coronavirus case today.

Under the relaxed regulations, masks will only be required by law on public transport, in rideshares or taxis and in retail settings such as supermarkets, shopping centres, department stores and indoor markets.

Residents must still carry masks with them at all times.

However, Mr Andrews said he strongly encouraged everyone to wear one whenever they weren’t able to socially distance, despite it no longer being mandatory.

“We would encourage people to wear a mask wherever they can and where there is any doubt whether they could come in closer contact in the 1.5m,” he said.

“Face masks have been a great insurance policy and remain as such.”

Residents of the household and infants under 12 months old are excluded from this tally.