Upcoming Cardano hard fork to introduce ‘token locking’ ahead of Goguen By Cointelegraph

Upcoming Cardano hard fork to introduce ‘token locking’ ahead of Goguen
IOHK, the development arm behind , recently announced a new hard fork of the protocol scheduled for mid-December.
Kevin Hammond, a software engineer at IOHK, revealed this week that Cardano will undergo a hard fork later this month as part of its transition to the Goguen development era. Although most observers associate hard forks with trauma, Hammond said that these events are handled much differently on Cardano:
