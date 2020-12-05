UN blockchain tool aims to improve land registry in Afghanistan’s cities By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3

The United Nations has released a blockchain-powered solution to help the Afghan government manage property ownership issues in the country’s urban areas.

According to a Dec. 2 announcement, the U.N. Human Settlements Programme, or U.N.-Habitat, will present its new digital land registry solution to the Ministry of Urban Development and Land in Afghanistan in December 2020.