UN blockchain tool aims to improve land registry in Afghanistan’s cities By Cointelegraph

UN blockchain tool aims to improve land registry in Afghanistan’s cities
The United Nations has released a blockchain-powered solution to help the Afghan government manage property ownership issues in the country’s urban areas.
According to a Dec. 2 announcement, the U.N. Human Settlements Programme, or U.N.-Habitat, will present its new digital land registry solution to the Ministry of Urban Development and Land in Afghanistan in December 2020.
