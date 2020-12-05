TV Ratings for Friday, Dec. 4: ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 11 Premiere

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Shark Tank scored a 0.6 rating along with 3.9 million total viewers, dipping from its most recent outing but still leading Friday in the demo.

Over on CBS, MacGyver (4.8 mil/0.5), Magnum P.I. (5.4 mil/0.5) and Blue Bloods (6.3 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “A-“) all returned down with their season openers, all hitting series lows. Blue Bloods, though, of course copped Friday’s biggest audience.

Elsewhere, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.5) was down a tick, while The CW’s Hollywood Christmas Parade “best of” special did 590K and a 0.1.

