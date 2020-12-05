Tua Tagovailoa’s agent may have leaked Dolphins’ Week 13 starting quarterback

The Dolphins have been keeping their Week 13 starting quarterback a secret, but the Dolphin may be out of the bag.

Tua Tagovailoa rested in Week 12 as he dealt with a thumb injury, so Ryan Fitzpatrick started in his place. Tagovailoa has been limited in practice this week and is officially listed as questionable. Keeping his playing status a question is a useful move for Brian Flores, as it leaves the Bengals in confusion as to who they’re going up against Sunday.

But Tagovailoa’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, may have accidentally revealed which quarterback is playing.

Tua Tagovailoa agent on Facebook first says he’s attending Sunday game to watch QB play vs. Bengals then edits to say he’s coming to watch Dolphins. 😆🤔 Dolphins have refused to publicly name starting QB this week. pic.twitter.com/B1yx1ByB2h — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 5, 2020

Steinberg initially posted to his verified Facebook page, “Flying to Miami to see Tua play Bengals” before changing it to “Flying to Miami do see Dolphins play Bengals.” But Steinberg was unaware of Facebook’s feature that allows users to see the edit history of a post, and Miami Herald reporter Armando Salguero was able to verify the initial post.

After the post started to gain attention online, Steinberg deleted it altogether.

Flores was purposefully being coy throughout the week about which quarterback would start. When asked by reporters, he said the decision would be made after he was done talking with the media.

Brian Flores follows up and says that a decision on starting QB will be made in the next hour, but smiles that it will be after he talks to media and next time he has to talk is after the game Sunday. So the decision may be made soon but not announced for a while. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 4, 2020

The decision to start Tagovailoa wouldn’t be too much of a surprise. Per ESPN, Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant said Tagovailoa “looked great” and added, “He looked exactly the same. He picked up where he left off.”

As for the rookie, Tagovailoa said earlier in the week he’s “feeling good” and wants to play. Based on Steinberg’s post, it seems as if he just might get his wish.