Tristan Thompson has spent his entire NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. That will change during the 2020-21 campaign, though, as he’s now a member of the Boston Celtics.

While Thompson acknowledged that he’s excited about a new beginning, he’ll have to wait longer than anticipated to step onto the hardwood at Auerbach Center. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens announced Saturday that Thompson will miss a “significant portion” of training camp while recovering from a hamstring strain.