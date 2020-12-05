Three-time Super Bowl RB LeGarrette Blount announces retirement

“It’s been fun and fulfilling!!” Blount said in the message. “What’s good everyone? I just want to inform y’all that I’m officially retiring. I have thought long and hard about this decision, and I’ve talked to my closest family members and friends about this. We collectively agreed on this decision. It is in the best interest of me and my family.”

Blount hasn’t seen the field since the 2018 season, but the veteran stuck around in case another opportunity popped up. The last time we saw the running back appear in the rumor circuit was in 2019, when he auditioned for the Raiders.

Following a tumultuous career at Oregon (which included an infamous sucker punch against Boise State), Blount found himself undrafted following the 2010 NFL Draft. Following a brief stint with the Titans, the back caught on with the Buccaneers, and he proceeded to have a standout rookie campaign. He led all rookies with 1,007 rushing yards, and he became only the second undrafted rookie ever to compile 1,000 rushing yards during his first season (joining Dominic Rhodes).

Blount saw a reduced role in Tampa during the 2011 and 2012 seasons, and he was traded to the Patriots prior to the 2013 campaign. He led New England’s ground attack that season, and he parlayed his performance into a two-year deal with the Steelers. Following a shaky stint in Pittsburgh that saw him get arrested (alongside fellow running back Le’Veon Bell) and leave the sideline before a game concluded, Pittsburgh released Blount.

The running back landed back in New England, and he proceeded to spend the next two-plus seasons with the organization. During this time, Blount won a pair of Super Bowls, and he led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns during the 2016 campaign. He joined the Eagles prior to the 2017 season and played a role in their Super Bowl championship, and he’d finish his career with the the Lions in 2018.

Despite going undrafted, Blount ranks 57th all-time in rushing touchdowns. His 34 rushing touchdowns with the Patriots ranks fifth in franchise history. Most notably, Blount has three Super Bowl rings; the 13 running backs taken during the 2010 NFL Draft combined for one.