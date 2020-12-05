The Weeknd Teams Up With Rosalia for ‘Blinding Lights’ Remix

The ‘After Hours’ star has recorded a Latin remix of his 2019 hit single with Spanish singer Rosalia and released it to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the smash hit.

R&B superstar The Weeknd has given his smash hit “Blinding Lights” a Latin revamp with the help of singer Rosalia to celebrate the song’s one-year anniversary.

The Canadian artist, who was sensationally snubbed in the Grammy Awards nominations last month (Nov20), teased the collaboration by sharing a photo of the pair on Instagram on Thursday (03Dec20), hours before the “Blinding Lights Remix” premiered on Friday.

Rosalia opens the track in Spanish, before switching to English as The Weeknd joins in for the chorus. She changes languages again towards the end of the tune, before The Weeknd closes out the single in English.





The song revamp is sure to boost the popularity of “Blinding Lights”, which was certified platinum in the U.S. in just four months, and was just named Spotify’s most-streamed song globally in 2020.

The song was taken from The Weeknd’s latest studio album “After Hours”. Despite having a commercially and critically lauded album and single, the artist didn’t get any nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…,” he blasted the Recording Academy.

He later added, “Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!”

The comment sparked speculation The Weeknd and Grammy bosses clashed over his decision to headline the Super Bowl, but Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason, Jr. insisted that’s not the case.

“To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process,” the Grammy boss claimed.