Swiss National Bank and BIS complete digital currency proofs-of-concept By Cointelegraph

Swiss National Bank and BIS complete digital currency proofs-of-concept
The Bank for International Settlements and the Swiss National Bank and are exploring the benefits of implementing a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, using blockchain technology.
According to a Dec. 3 announcement, the BIS Innovation Hub Swiss Centre, or BISIH, has successfully completed two proofs-of-concept linking existing payment systems to a distributed ledger and settling tokenized assets with a wholesale CBDC.
