Steelers activate Stephon Tuitt from reserve/COVID list

Stephon Tuitt guaranteed that the Pittsburgh Steelers would defeat the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. They did, and now Tuitt should be able to play in Monday’s game against the Washington Football Team.
Pittsburgh announced Saturday that Tuitt has been activated from the reserve/COVID list after being placed on it last month.
Tuitt is in the midst of one of his best seasons since being drafted by the Steelers in 2014. He has recorded a career-high seven sacks, coupled with 23 solo tackles, 18 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.
Although Tuitt is set to return, the Steelers still have three players on the reserve/COVID list — running back James Conner, center Maurkice Pouncey and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins.
