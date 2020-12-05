Spurs, Magic plan to host fans ‘in limited capacity’

As the beginning of the 2020-21 NBA season approaches, the Magic and Spurs are the latest teams with plans to host fans inside their arenas.

Orlando and San Antonio join the Jazz as teams to have announced they will allow spectators during the 2020-21 season. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and not playing in a campus setting, the league has stressed safety and health precautions.

The Spurs announced the organization plans to welcome fans starting on January 1, 2021, for a matchup against the Lakers. Seating at the games will be “limited capacity, pending the status of public health data and guidelines.” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said in a statement:

“We’ve been planning for this moment for months and are confident in the health and safety protocols we have in place. Waiting until Jan. 1 will allow us to run through real in-game scenarios to ensure that we are doing everything possible to responsibly celebrate the start of a new season with our Spurs Family.”

As for the Magic, their press release states that plans are being made to host fans in a “socially distanced, limited capacity at the Amway Center.” First priority will be given to season-ticket holders based on tenure and then fans who made a season-ticket deposit. The team will also release tickets to the general public on a game-by-game basis. Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins said:

“As we have said, the health and safety of everyone connected to our game will be top priority. Our goal is to make everyone feel comfortable that extensive safety precautions have been taken for the return to Amway Center. We continue to work through protocols as outlined by the NBA, CDC and local health officials and will use the preseason as a trial to assess and evaluate safety measures.”

The 2020-21 NBA season is scheduled to tip off on December 22.