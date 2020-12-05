Sophia Kunthara / Crunchbase News:
Sourcegraph, whose universal code search service is used by companies like Amazon and PayPal, raises $50M Series C, following a $23M Series B round in March — Sourcegraph, a code search startup for developers, has secured a $50 million Series C, the company announced Thursday.
Sourcegraph, whose universal code search service is used by companies like Amazon and PayPal, raises $50M Series C, following a $23M Series B round in March (Sophia Kunthara/Crunchbase News)
Sophia Kunthara / Crunchbase News: