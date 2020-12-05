Sophie Turner Shares Pregnancy Pic With Joe Jonas

As you’re probs aware by now, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are parents to a five-month-old daughter named Willa.
While they’ve kept the details of the pregnancy and Willa’s life so far pretty under wraps, Sophie has been giving us a rare throwback on Instagram every now and again.
Well, today is another one of those days! Sophie shared a series of photos with the caption, “Felt like we needed some content on this page…enjoy these throwbacks.”
And the post included this cute snap from when Sophie was pregnant!
Look at Joe smizing!
There we have it, folks! As always, we’ll keep you posted if Sophie shares anything else.
