Some police departments in California and Georgia have started using autonomous drones this year to track vehicles and people, raising civil rights questions (Cade Metz/New York Times)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
11


Cade Metz / New York Times:

Some police departments in California and Georgia have started using autonomous drones this year to track vehicles and people, raising civil rights questions  —  In one Southern California city, flying drones with artificial intelligence are aiding investigations while presenting new civil rights questions.

