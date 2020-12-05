Some police departments in California and Georgia have started using autonomous drones this year to track vehicles and people, raising civil rights questions (Cade Metz/New York Times)

Cade Metz / New York Times:
Some police departments in California and Georgia have started using autonomous drones this year to track vehicles and people, raising civil rights questions — In one Southern California city, flying drones with artificial intelligence are aiding investigations while presenting new civil rights questions.
