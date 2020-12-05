Jordan Novet / CNBC:
Snowflake reported revenue of $159.6M in Q3, up 119% YoY, and an operating loss of $169.5M, in its first earnings report since going public in September — – Snowflake’s revenue growth was roughly in line with the prior quarter. — The company’s shares debuted on the New York Stock Exchange …
Snowflake reported revenue of $159.6M in Q3, up 119% YoY, and an operating loss of $169.5M, in its first earnings report since going public in September (Jordan Novet/CNBC)
Jordan Novet / CNBC: