Snowflake reported revenue of $159.6M in Q3, up 119% YoY, and an operating loss of $169.5M, in its first earnings report since going public in September (Jordan Novet/CNBC)

Snowflake reported revenue of $159.6M in Q3, up 119% YoY, and an operating loss of $169.5M, in its first earnings report since going public in September

Isaac Novak
Jordan Novet / CNBC:

Snowflake reported revenue of $159.6M in Q3, up 119% YoY, and an operating loss of $169.5M, in its first earnings report since going public in September  —  – Snowflake’s revenue growth was roughly in line with the prior quarter.  — The company’s shares debuted on the New York Stock Exchange …

