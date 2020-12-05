Satechi Debuts Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone 12 Models

Satechi today announced a new USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable, which is a new wireless charging option for Apple’s iPhone 12 models. Designed to work with the magnets built into the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup, the Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable adheres to the back of an iPhone much like Apple’s MagSafe charger.

The Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable works attaches to an ‌iPhone 12‌ with a magnetic connection, but it is not ‌MagSafe‌ and can charge an ‌iPhone‌ at a maximum of 7.5W like other Qi-based wireless chargers.



Though not able to charge at ‌MagSafe‌ charging speeds, Satechi’s charger is convenient because it snaps right into the right spot for charging on an ‌iPhone 12‌ model. It features a small wireless charging puck that’s quite a bit smaller than standard Qi-based wireless chargers that don’t have magnets for placement guidance.



The Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable has a space gray finish and the cable measures in at close to five feet so its long enough to use even in situations where an outlet isn’t close at hand. It plugs into any USB-C power adapter, but does not ship with one.



Satechi’s new wireless charging option is designed to work with the ‌iPhone 12‌ models, but when paired with a new Magnetic Sticker, it is also compatible with the iPhone 11 lineup. The Magnetic Sticker is also required when using the charger with an ‌iPhone 12‌ case that does not have built-in ‌MagSafe‌ magnets, but it does work alone on a naked ‌iPhone 12‌ or an ‌iPhone 12‌ with a ‌MagSafe‌ case.



The USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable can be pre-ordered from Satechi’s website for $29.99. The Magnetic Sticker is available as a separate purchase for $9.99. Those who pre-order from today through December 16 can get 20 percent off a purchase using the promo code MAGNET.

