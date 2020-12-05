SA detectives to investigate suspicious blaze in Marino conservation Park

South Australian detectives have begun investigating a suspicious blaze that occurred in the Marino Conservation Park last night.
Shortly before 11pm on Thursday emergency services were called to the park near Bundarra Drive following reports of a scrub fire.
It took firefighters hours to extinguish the blaze, which threatened infrastructure and nearby homes.
At one point the nearby Seaford rail line had to be shut for the safety of passengers.
Approximately three hectares of grass and scrub were burnt.
The cause of the fire is yet unknown but officers have reason to believe it may have been deliberately lit.
Anyone who has information that may assist police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report on line at www.crimestopperssa.com.au