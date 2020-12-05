SA detectives to investigate suspicious blaze in Marino conservation Park

South Australian detectives have begun investigating a suspicious blaze that occurred in the Marino Conservation Park last night.

Shortly before 11pm on Thursday emergency services were called to the park near Bundarra Drive following reports of a scrub fire.

Approximately three hectares of grass and scrub were burnt. (Nine)

It took firefighters hours to extinguish the blaze, which threatened infrastructure and nearby homes. (Nine)

It took firefighters hours to extinguish the blaze, which threatened infrastructure and nearby homes.

At one point the nearby Seaford rail line had to be shut for the safety of passengers.

Approximately three hectares of grass and scrub were burnt.

The clean up took hours, but thankfully no homes were affected. (Nine)

The cause of the fire is yet unknown but officers have reason to believe it may have been deliberately lit.