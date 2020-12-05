Roethlisberger listed as questionable vs. Washington

Ben Roethlisberger’s status for Monday’s game against the Washington Football Team is uncertain.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Pittsburgh Steelers have listed the veteran quarterback as questionable with a knee injury. Roethlisberger hasn’t practiced for three straight days.

The 38-year-old has led the Steelers to an undefeated 11-0 record this season. He has completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 2,800 yards and 25 touchdowns against six interceptions.

If he can’t play on Monday, Pittsburgh’s perfect record will be in jeopardy against a desperate Washington team that is looking to take over the top spot in the NFC East.

Mason Rudolph would likely get the start for Roethlisberger if he can’t compete. The 25-year-old has appeared in 14 career games, going 5-3 while completing 62.4 percent of his passes for 13 touchdowns against interceptions.