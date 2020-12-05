Rapper Future Threatens To MURDER Baby Mama; Tells Son ‘F**k You’

Rapper Future is getting exposed, by one his 9 babys mother’s Brittani. Brit claim that the rapper allegedly threatened to murder her, has learned.

The entire incident popped off yesterday, when Brittani threw a Fortnight themed party for their 8 year old son Prince Wilburn in Atlanta.

The party looked fun, and Brittani posted pics from the party on her IG. That was a big mistake.

learned that Future flipped out that he wasn’t invited to the 8 year old’s party. The rapper was also upset, has learned, that Brittani posted video from the event on her Instagram.

That’s when Brittani claims that Future became uncharacteristically unhinged. Brittani claims that Future called up his son’s cellphone and cursed out the 8 year old.

According to Brittani Future told his son “F**k you” and then told the boy that he planned on shooting his mother.

