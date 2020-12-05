Rapper Big Tray Dee’s Daughter Arrested For STABBING Babys Father!!

Rapper Big Tray Dee’s daughter, a female rapper who goes by the name Pretty Hoe, was arrested on Friday and charged with stabbing her babys father, has learned.

Pretty Hoe, real name LaTray Davis was locked up in jail in Flordia and charged with aggravated battery after police caught her allegedly sticking a knife in her babys father.

Last night, a judge set bail on the rapper daughter – $1500 – and she was released from custody.

Big Tray Dee was a rapper signed with Snoop Dogg’s label Dogghouse Records.But before becoming a top rapper, he was known as an active gang member and a pimp.

Tray Deee made his first appearance on Snoop Doggy Dogg’s Murder Was the Case soundtrack in 1994, guest starring on the track 21 Jumpstreet, Tray Dee also featured on the song Reality off the Doggfood album in 1995, followed by an appearance on Tha Doggfather in 1996. In 1999, he joined the Platinum-selling group Tha Eastsidaz, which consisted of himself, Snoop Dogg and Goldie Loc

Here are some more pics of Pretty Hoe, who also reportedly has an Onlyfans page: