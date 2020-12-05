Rapper Big Tray Dee’s Daughter Arrested For STABBING Babys Father!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Big Tray Dee’s daughter, a female rapper who goes by the name Pretty Hoe, was arrested on Friday and charged with stabbing her babys father, has learned.

Pretty Hoe, real name LaTray Davis was locked up in jail in Flordia and charged with aggravated battery after police caught her allegedly sticking a knife in her babys father.

Last night, a judge set bail on the rapper daughter – $1500 – and she was released from custody.

