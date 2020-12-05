Rallying-Ogier set for seventh title after Evans crashes in Monza By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


MILAN () – Sebastien Ogier was set for a seventh world rally title in eight years after championship-leading Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans crashed in the season-ending Monza Rally on Saturday.

The Frenchman, who was leading by 20 seconds after 11 of 16 stages, must still finish in the top three to overhaul Evans’ 14 point lead.

Evans had hoped to become the third Briton, and first Welshman, to win the title after the late Colin McRae in 1995 and Richard Burns in 2001.

The wrc.com website reported that Evans went off on a snowy stage 11 with the crew unhurt but the Toyota Yaris unable to get back on the road.

“It was incredible, there is nothing Elfyn could do. I am very sorry for him. The championship is not over,” said Ogier after negotiating the stage.

Team boss and retired four times world champion Tommi Makinen commiserated with the Welshman.

“Elfyn handled it very well and had an incredible drive. It’s so difficult to understand what is the correct speed in these kinds of conditions,” he said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR