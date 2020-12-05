PSA: Apple confirms outage affecting App Store Connect and other developer tools

If you’re having trouble accessing the App Store Connect this Saturday, you’re not alone. Apple has just confirmed an outage that is affecting multiple developer tools, including the App Store Connect, Feedback Assistant, account management, and more.

App Store Connect is the platform used by developers to upload and manage App Store applications. Multiple developers have reported on social networks that the platform is not working properly this afternoon, and now Apple has confirmed the issue.

According to Apple’s System Status webpage dedicated to developer tools, these are the services that are currently offline or experiencing outages.

Account

App Store Connect

App Store Connect API

Certificates, Identifiers & Profiles

CloudKit Dashboard

Code-level Support

Contact Us

Developer ID Notary Service

Feedback ASsistant

MapKit JS Dashboard

Program Enrollment and Renewals

Software Downloads

Xcode Automatic Configuration

According to Apple, the outages started around 12:00 PM ET and they’re still affecting some users. The company also confirmed that it is now working to fix these issues.

Have you been affected by any interruptions in Apple’s online developer tools today? Let us know in the comments below.

