Portugal says it will ease COVID-19 rules over Christmas By

LISBON () – Portugal will ease coronavirus rules over the Christmas period to allow people to visit loved ones but measures will be reinforced again a few days later to crack down on New Year’s Eve parties, the government said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa told reporters a domestic travel ban would not be imposed between Dec. 23 and 26 but said movement between Portuguese regions would be prohibited again on New Year’s Eve.

No street parties will be allowed on Dec. 31, outdoor gatherings will be limited to a maximum of six people and everyone must be home by 2 a.m., Costa said.