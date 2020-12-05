OnlyFans says it will generate $2B+ in sales in 2020, now has 85M users, is adding around 500K users a day, and is paying out $200M+ a month to its 1M+ creators (Lucas Shaw/Bloomberg)

Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
OnlyFans says it will generate $2B+ in sales in 2020, now has 85M users, is adding around 500K users a day, and is paying out $200M+ a month to its 1M+ creators — As Cardi B prepared the release for her new song “WAP,” she checked off all the usual components of her promotional plan …
Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg: