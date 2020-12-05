One of Pakistan’s four provinces urges federal govt to legalize crypto By Cointelegraph

One of Pakistan’s four provinces urges federal govt to legalize crypto
The assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province in northwestern Pakistan, has become the first legislative assembly to call for changes in the country’s stance toward cryptocurrencies.
As previously reported, Pakistan has, to date, been relatively slow to introduce new frameworks for digital assets and cryptocurrencies. This week’s resolution to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was reportedly introduced on Dec. 2 by Sumera Shams, a member of the provincial assembly and the centrist political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI.
