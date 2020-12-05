NRL news | Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers player swap for Daine Laurie to move for 2021

Arch rivals Wests Tigers and Penrith are close to making a player swap with two promising youngsters for next season.

Relations between the clubs have been frosty since Ivan Cleary moved from the Tigers to the Panthers but a deal looks set to be done in coming days that will suit both clubs.

The Tigers have already signed talented Panthers fullback Daine Laurie for 2022 but under the proposed switch, he would make the move immediately.

In exchange, the Tigers would give the Panthers 20-year-old centre Zac Cini.

Panthers ace Daine Laurie may join Wests Tigers in 2021 under a player swap deal. (Getty)

Cini has yet to play NRL but is in the Tigers’ Development squad.

A former Australian Schoolboy, he has been training with the Tigers’ full-time squad since mid-season.

Player swaps are always difficult to pull off but both clubs are keen to see the deal happen.