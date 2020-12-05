NRL news | Former Bulldogs halfback Jack Cogger headed to Super League’s Huddersfield Giants

Former Canterbury-Bankstown playmaker Jack Cogger is set for a move to the Super League in 2021.

The 23-year-old has agreed to join the Huddersfield Giants on a two-year-deal.

Wide World of Sports can reveal the formalities of the deal were finalised over the weekend.

It’s also understood the second year of the contract is an option in Cogger’s favour.

Ex-Bulldogs halfback Jack Cogger. (Getty)

The former Australian Schoolboy began his professional career with Newcastle, where he debuted in 2016 before moving to the Bulldogs in 2019.

Not re-signed by the Belmore based franchise and with limited opportunities in the NRL, Cogger leaves Australia with 42 top-flight games to his name.

Cogger joins former Knights Joe Wardle and James Gavet at the Giants, while gun playmaker Aidan Sezer is also at the club on a marquee deal.

The Giants are building quite the team, having recently signed former State of Origin backrower Chris McQueen, while former Eels enforcer Kenny Edwards also joined the team in 2020.

The Super League franchise are expected to confirm Cogger’s signing on Monday.