Noah Cyrus Used A Racist Term To Defend Harry Styles

“I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history.”
Earlier this week, the singer took to Instagram to defend Harry Styles for rocking a dress in his badass Vogue cover last month.
After the cover was released, conservative pundit Candace Owens — who happens to be a Black woman — tweeted “Bring back manly men,” to which Harry had the best response to.
In her own IG post, Noah wrote, “He wears this dress better than any of [you] nappy ass heauxz,” and, I just… wow.
Naturally, her racist comment was met with backlash.
People weren’t buying her excuse that she didn’t know what nappy meant:
Noah eventually did apologize for her remark and said she was “mortified” that she “used a term without knowing the context.”
However, her apology was not accepted by everyone.
“Nappy is not an insult, but Noah really tried it,” one Black woman wrote alongside a photo of her hair.
“Proud of these nappy roots!” another Black woman tweeted with a photo of her locks.
Hopefully Noah will think before she posts next time. Or at least not use words she doesn’t know the historical context of.
