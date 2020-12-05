Noah Cyrus Used A Racist Term To Defend Harry Styles

“I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history.”

Earlier this week, the singer took to Instagram to defend Harry Styles for rocking a dress in his badass Vogue cover last month.

After the cover was released, conservative pundit Candace Owens — who happens to be a Black woman — tweeted “Bring back manly men,” to which Harry had the best response to.

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.
It is an outright attack.

Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK

In her own IG post, Noah wrote, “He wears this dress better than any of [you] nappy ass heauxz,” and, I just… wow.

Naturally, her racist comment was met with backlash.

People weren’t buying her excuse that she didn’t know what nappy meant:

Noah eventually did apologize for her remark and said she was “mortified” that she “used a term without knowing the context.”

However, her apology was not accepted by everyone.

“Nappy is not an insult, but Noah really tried it,” one Black woman wrote alongside a photo of her hair.

“Proud of these nappy roots!” another Black woman tweeted with a photo of her locks.

Hopefully Noah will think before she posts next time. Or at least not use words she doesn’t know the historical context of.

