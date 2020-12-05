New threats to self-custody take shape in the US, Nov. 27–Dec. 4 By Cointelegraph

Law Decoded: New threats to self-custody take shape in the US, Nov. 27–Dec. 4
Every Friday, Law Decoded delivers analysis on the week’s critical stories in the realms of policy, regulation and law.
Editor’s note
For several weeks, rumors have circulated in the United States that the Treasury Department under Steven Mnuchin is planning some sort of rulemaking to ban or severely restrict self-hosted cryptocurrency wallets.
A war on stablecoins?
Facebook’s Libra, alias Diem
The SEC’s FinHub gets an upgrade
Further reads
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.