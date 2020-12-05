Mystery Couple Found in a Roll of Film From Nearly 70 Years Ago

“I’m looking at these very personal moments in somebody’s life a long ago and I’m saying, I shouldn’t have these. I shouldn’t be looking at these,” Mr. Fagan said. “These people were, at that moment, together in what appears to be having a nice holiday and they have the little dachshund.”

The photos document the couple’s travels in a BMW convertible around Lake Como, a scenic lake near the border of Italy and Switzerland, including a stop in Bellagio in the Lombardy region of Italy. The pictures include scenic mountains and trees along the way. The last photo is a portrait of the woman on a bench in Lenno, Italy, Mr. Fagan said.

He said he believes the couple were possibly from Austria, Bavaria or the German-speaking part of Switzerland.

Readers have jumped into the blog post’s comments section to identify familiar locations, and Mr. Fagan said he had received hundreds of emails.

The woman walks the dog on a cobblestone street. Credit… Collection of William Fagan

In one photo, the woman is shown walking the dog down a narrow cobblestone street toward a church, her back to the camera. The signs on the street are in Italian. One person suggested that the photo was taken in Bellagio in northern Italy on Via Giuseppe Garibaldi and that she was walking toward the Basilica di San Giacomo.

“This all adds to the mystery,” Mr. Fagan said. “We know exactly where they were. You could drive to the exact spots.”