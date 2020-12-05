Mormons vs. Mullets gets chippy as Coastal Carolina player takes cheap shot at BYU QB Zach Wilson

Who would’ve thought BYU vs. Coastal Carolina would have brought one of most heated games of the college football season?

This game wasn’t even on the schedule until Thursday, meaning both teams only had a couple of days to prepare. But boy, has it delivered.

“Mormons vs. Mullets” — that’s what Chanticleers fans were calling it heading into the game, a play on the “Catholics vs. Convicts” moniker given to Notre Dame vs. Miami back in 1988. If you’ve ever spent a weekend in Myrtle Beach, S.C., especially during college spring break, you know that “mullets” is pretty accurate representation. Coastal’s campus is in nearby Conway, S.C.

It turns out that the mullets weren’t just there to party on Saturday; they came to send a message. Unfortunately, things got a little too rowdy after Chanticleers defensive back Derick Bush picked off a pass from Cougars QB Zach Wilson at the end of the first half.

Upon further inspection, it’s clear that CCU linebacker Jeffrey Gunter came flying in and repeatedly took unnecessary shots at Wilson, who was already being blocked and on the ground.

It seems the Mullets are in the wrong on this one.