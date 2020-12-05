Miley Cyrus If Miley Comments On This, I’ll Do X Comments

On TikTok, people are participating in a new challenge where they write, “If Miley Cyrus comments, I’ll do x” (or some variation of that).
Well, Miley has commented on a bunch of them, and they’re entertaining AF to read. Here are some of the best:
“If Miley Cyrus comments on this, I’ll dye my hair and tell my crush I like them.” Miley said:
“Letting Miley Cyrus pick my daughter’s name. She’s due Valentine’s Day.” Miley said:
“If Miley Cyrus comments on this, I’ll do whatever she tells me to do.” Miley said:
“I’ll get a tattoo of whatever Miley comments.”
“If Miley Cyrus comments on this video, I’ll stop texting him.” Miley said:
“If Miley Cyrus comments I’ll pierce my nipple, nose, and dye my hair half black.” Miley said:
“If Miley Cyrus comments on this, I’ll shave my head.” Miley said:
“If Miley comments, I’ll dye my hair whatever color she wants.” Miley said:
“It would be cool if my Miley Cyrus commented on this. I’d let my class have a party…in the USA.” Miley said:
“If Miley Cyrus comments, we will get married.”
Miley said, “Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me. Congrats.”
“If Miley comments, I’ll get whatever she says tattooed on my ass.” Miley said:
“If Miley Cyrus comments, I’ll go get more stoned.”
LMAO, I love that Miley does this. You can read more of her comments here.
