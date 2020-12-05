Mick Schumacher involved in scary F2 crash during Bahrain qualifying

F2 championship leader Mick Schumacher was involved in a crash that could have ended badly during qualifying in Bahrain.

Days after announcing he’ll debut in Formula One next season, the son of legend Michael Schumacher, found himself in a dangerous situation when Roy Nissany’s car mounted on top of him.

Schumacher came out of the incident without injury but was heard remonstrating with his team after the collision with the 21-year-old asking: “Why is this guy crashing into me?”.

Both drivers were lucky Nissany’s car didn’t land square on Schumacher’s as it became airborne. The sport could have had a nightmare week following Romain Grosjean’s fiery crash.

Schumacher (L) escaped unscathed from the incident. (Getty)

Schumacher announced he will drive for Haas next season as he dips his toe into the world of F1 racing.

He currently leads the F2 championship and can wrap up the title this weekend after holding a 14 point lead at the top of the standings.

He expressed his excitement over his future plans during the week.

“The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I’m simply speechless.

“I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me.

“I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents – I know that I owe them everything.

“I have always believed that I would realise my dream of Formula 1.

“A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career.

“I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them.”