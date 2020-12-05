Melbourne housing estate engulfed by tumbleweeds

A Melbourne housing estate has been overrun with tumbleweeds, forcing residents to stay indoors as the bizarre phenomenon sweeps through suburban streets.

Dozens of homes have been swamped by the grass balls, brought in by heavy winds across the state.

One resident told Nine News that her entire community had been swamped by the weeds.

“I can’t open my front door or it’ll fill my house,” resident Jane told Nine News.

A spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology said it is most likely “hairy weed invasion”, also known as hairy panic.

Events such as this are often caused by a combination of recent dry weather and very strong winds.

Nine News has contacted the local council for comment.