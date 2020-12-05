Mark Ingram, Calais Campbell activated from COVID list

All three players missed Baltimore’s matchup against Pittsburgh due to the team’s massive COVID-19 outbreak that saw over 20 players placed on the reserve list.

The news comes after the Ravens activated running back J.K. Dobbins, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and offensive linemen Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari on Friday.

After rushing for over 1,000 yards last season, Ingram has been a major disappointment in 2020, carrying the ball 57 times for 232 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

Campbell, on the other hand, has been solid through eight games, recording four sacks, 15 solo tackles and 10 quarterback hits in his first season with the Ravens.

Ward, who is in his first full season with Baltimore, has appeared in only six games this season, recording one sack, four solo tackles and two quarterback hits.