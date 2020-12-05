Mark Hamill, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston and More Join ‘Veep’ Table Read

WENN

The virtual ‘Veep’ table read is a star-studded affair with a lot of famous guests like Stephen Colbert, Patton Oswalt, and Kumail Nanjiani joining the original cast.

–

Mark Hamill, Don Cheadle, and Bryan Cranston will be stepping into the political forum on Sunday (06Dec20) to join Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the reunited cast of “Veep” for a virtual table read.

The comedienne is reprising her role as feisty and foul-mouthed U.S. Vice President Selena Meyer for the event, during which she and her co-stars will revisit the uncut version of the season five episode “Mother”.

It originally aired in 2016 and featured protesters demanding a recount in a fictional presidential race, as others called for the recount to be stopped – ironically echoing the actions of some Donald Trump supporters following his November election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

The table read is being held to benefit the organisation America Votes, through which activists are aiming to increase political awareness and voter turnout for the upcoming Senate run-off election in Georgia.

In addition to Louis-Dreyfus and her castmates Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Reid Scott, and Timothy Simons, the online gathering will also feature a number of special guests.

Making the announcement on “Good Morning America” on Friday, Louis-Dreyfus said, “We’ve got a few people come in to help read the various roles: Stephen Colbert, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Mark Hamill, Beanie Feldstein, Don Cheadle, and Paul Scheer are all very kindly coming to help us out and have a good laugh.”

And Louis-Dreyfus will have the chance to reconnect with an old Seinfeld pal, too, as Cranston was later added to the line-up. “I’m supporting Julia and the cause and so I will be reading on Sunday, as well,” the “Breaking Bad” star shared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“.

As for the potential for a full “Veep” reunion for another season or TV special, Louis-Dreyfus admits she would be game.

“I don’t rule out the idea of maybe getting back together to do some version of Veep down the line, it might be fun to revisit,” she shared.

“We left a little opening in the story to do that. We all love each other so much, so it would be a lot of joy to pull that one off, if we could.”

The political satire ended in 2019 after seven seasons.

To access Sunday’s “Veep” virtual table read, which kicks off at 8pm ET, click here: actblue.com.