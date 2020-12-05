Mariners agree to one-year deal with OF Haniger By

© . MLB: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners



The Seattle Mariners agreed to a one-year, $3.01 million deal with outfielder Mitch Haniger, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Haniger missed the entire 2020 season and hasn’t played since he ruptured a testicle on June 6, 2019. He suffered the injury when he was struck by his own foul ball while batting in a game against the Houston Astros.

Haniger, who turns 30 on Dec. 23, batted .220 with 15 homers and 32 RBIs in 63 games in 2019 before the injury. One year earlier, he was an American League All-Star when he established career highs of 26 homers, 93 RBIs and a .285 batting average.

Overall, Haniger has a .267 average with 62 homers and 189 RBIs in 350 major league games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2016) and Mariners.

–Field Level Media