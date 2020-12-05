Mariah Carey Teases She’s Giving Away Snoop Dogg ‘A Very Specific Christmas Idea’

Instagram

The ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ hitmaker has teamed up with the ‘Gin and Juice’ rapper for her new Apple TV-plus special which also features her twins Moroccan and Monroe.

–

Mariah Carey‘s festive hook-up with Snoop Dogg has inspired a “Christmas idea” the singer is keen to pitch to her new rapper pal.

The pair teamed up for Carey’s new Apple TV+ special, which debuts on Friday, December 4, and she admits Snoop brought something very special to the holiday spectacular.

“He did his part, it’s my new thing,” she tells Billboard. “I’m living for it. I’m waiting to hear back from Snoop about a very specific Christmas idea that I have for him, and I’m giving it away… I didn’t even talk to him about it.”

“I’m not gonna say what he was wearing, but he inspired a notion in me that I’m ready for the world to learn about. That’s a big thing… I wish someone would have suggested this to me, but I can’t do it. He’s more well-suited to do this.”

Mariah refused to elaborate further but reveals her twins Moroccan and Monroe will be joining mum for the TV special, and that has inspired her to consider releasing a song they recorded when they were younger.

“I actually recorded a song with them when they were six that we didn’t release and they were like, ‘Why didn’t we release that?'” Carey adds. “It was so cute, because it was when Rocky (Moroccan) had an accent – well not an accent, but couldn’t really pronounce certain letters yet – and they’re both singing on it. So one of these days I need to be encouraged to release that, but there’s just other stuff going on.”

“I wanted to do more with them in terms of performance, but they’re definitely up onstage, they’re acting in it. So I love that. I loved incorporating them into this festive world that we created.”