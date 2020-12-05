Many of us are stress eating because of the pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted everyday life, isolated people from friends and family, and spawned an economic crisis.

On top of all that, it has also affected people’s mental and physical health. A global survey conducted earlier this year confirms what many have already experienced firsthand: The virus and resulting lockdowns led to dramatic changes in health behaviors, with people around the world cutting back on physical activity and eating more junk foods. It has also worsened anxiety and disrupted sleep.

And those who are obese, who already face increased health risks, may have fared the worst, the researchers found. While they tended to experience improvements in some aspects of their diets, they were also the most likely to report struggling with their weight and mental health.

The study, carried out by researchers at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Louisiana, surveyed almost 8,000 adults across the globe, including people from 50 different countries and every state in America. The researchers found that the decline in healthy behaviors during the pandemic was fairly common regardless of geography.