Man charged with attempted murder of four-month-old baby

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a baby who was found seriously injured in a popular seaside resort.

Jordan Lee, 28, was arrested after the four-month-old girl was injured in Blackpool, and is now behind bars.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm but, following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, was charged with attempted murder.

Police said he was remanded in custody when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.







(Image: Liverpool Echo.)



Shortly after 6.00pm on Thursday, Lancashire Police were made aware by the North West Ambulance Service that the tot had been found seriously injured at a property in the town’s Layton area.

The baby was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and later transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

Detective chief inspector Eric Halford, of Blackpool Police, said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the loved ones of the baby girl at this incredibly difficult .

“She remains in hospital in a critical condition and her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“While a man has been charged, our investigation is very much ongoing and I would ask anyone with information or anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area around that to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 1135 of December 3, 2020.